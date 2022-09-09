Great Crossing 3-star defensive end Oryend Fisher chooses West Virginia

The Warhawks senior edge rusher has 22 sacks in last 22 games
Oryend Fisher commits to West Virginia
Oryend Fisher commits to West Virginia(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher verbally committing to West Virginia Thursday evening. The 6′6″ 205-pound defensive gem chooses the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Louisville, and Vandy.

Fisher, who had 11.5 sacks and 84 tackles in 2021, is an athletic edge rusher who has serious length and once he adds weight could be a serious force at WVU.

Fisher, a 3-star prospect, is the 18th commitment for Neal Brown in the 2023 class.

