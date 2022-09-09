Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Preparing for a wetter weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It won’t rain the entire weekend. There will be plenty of gaps in the coverage.

It will be a fairly quiet end to the week. Most will only experience cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. It really will be a very nice end of the short work week.

A wave of energy, passing by to our south, will throw some rain into our skies for Saturday. The most we’ll see is maybe a few hours of wet conditions. That means it won’t last all weekend long. You can expect to see some locally heavy downpours on either day of the weekend. There might be a few more possible on Sunday. It is during that time that I think we see a chance of a thunderstorm or two.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.