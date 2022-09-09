Kentucky Newsmakers 9/11: Gov. Andy Beshear

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

It’s been a tough summer with historic and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, but the comeback is also a remarkable story. Last month the governor called the state legislature to Frankfort and in a quick three-day session, they passed a $212 million flood relief package.

The November election is approaching, and voters will face key races on the ballot. They’ll decide whether to amend the state constitution on abortion and allowing the legislature to call itself into special session.

It also looks like cost of living adjustments for those who receive state pensions will be a push.

Next year, Governor Beshear will be seeking re-election as he watches the crowded Republican primary grow even more. He joins us to discuss.

