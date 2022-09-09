Ky. Blood Center annual WKYT Blood Drive exceeded goal

Not only did we hit that goal, we exceeded it. Overall, there were 361 donors!
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some good news regarding this week’s WKYT Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center.

This year’s goal was to receive 275 units, which included both Lexington centers, Corbin, and the Frankfort location.

Everyone at WKYT would like to thank those who came out to donate.

