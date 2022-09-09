Ky. Blood Center annual WKYT Blood Drive exceeded goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some good news regarding this week’s WKYT Blood Drive with the Kentucky Blood Center.

This year’s goal was to receive 275 units, which included both Lexington centers, Corbin, and the Frankfort location.

Not only did we hit that goal, we exceeded it. Overall, there were 361 donors!

Everyone at WKYT would like to thank those who came out to donate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.