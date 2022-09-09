Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School

Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine.

Future firefighters at the school are learning more hands on thanks to the big donation.

“I think textbooks, to be honest, I think it’s a waste of time, hands on shows you way much more,” student Uzziel Batres said.

That’s why the Lexington Fire Department donated the retired engine. The truck served the community for 36 years and now it will continue to do just that, but in a different way.

“This is a very exciting day and what better use of a 1986 fire truck, right back here, than to become an instructor for our future firefighters,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Seventy-nine students will now use the truck to learn in the fire service pathway program.

“It’s a very rewarding career filled with knowledge, you are always helping people,” student Rachel Nzilamba said.

And thanks to the fire department, that’s something these students can now experience firsthand.

The Lexington Fire Department hopes to recruit these students as future fire fighters.

