List of most popular baby names in Ky. in 2021 released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The list of the 100 most popular given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released.

According to the report, 229 females were named Emma, which is the most popular. Olivia came in second, with 226, while Amelia ranked third with 220.

For males, Liam ranked first with the number 267. James came in second with 233, and Elijah came in third with 231.

The report is from the U.S. Social Security Administration. You can click here to search by each state.

