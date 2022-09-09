McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback
Fayette Co. School Board approves property tax rate increase
Fayette Co. School Board approves property tax rate increase