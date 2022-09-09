Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington.

Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.

KSP says the chase happened Thursday afternoon when a trooper Johnson and Burns, who had active warrants, in a pickup truck at the Valero Gas Station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.

The trooper tried to stop them when they left the gas station parking lot, but KSP says Johnson didn’t stop and a chase ensued.

We’re told troopers followed the vehicle west on Tates Creek Road for about eight miles. The pursuit then turned onto Whitlock Road for about three miles before the chase was called off due to roadway conditions.

Troopers looked for Johnson and Burns for several hours, but couldn’t find them.

Both are now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to the jail website, Johnson is facing charges of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, failure to appear and resisting arrest. Burns is facing a charge of receiving stolen property/$10,000 or more.

