Traditional item off the menu at Bourbon n’ Toulouse due to meat shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A traditional item won’t be on the menu right now at one Lexington restaurant.

For the last 18 seasons, Bourbon n’ Toulouse has served up alligator etouffee to mark UK’s match-up against Florida. Unfortunately, the restaurant says a shortage of alligator meat means the dish won’t be offered for this weekend’s game.

They say the shortage is because the fashion industry is buying up smaller gators, decreasing the national supply.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse hopes to have the item back on the menu during basketball season.

