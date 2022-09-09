UK department chair facing sexual abuse charges

Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a...
Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky professor is facing sexual abuse charges.

Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. According to the Kentucky Kernel, police arrested him on Thursday.

UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said the school is taking the issue very seriously.

Real is on administrative leave and is not on campus. He’s charged with incest, sexual abuse, and sodomy.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 7.

