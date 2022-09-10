Ally Blake’s Forecast | A soggy weekend ahead

Saturday’s Forecast
Saturday's Forecast
Good Saturday morning everyone! Today is looking a bit wet, but not an all-out washout. Temps also stay cooler in the mid-70s.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! Today is looking a bit wet, but not an all-out washout. Temps also stay cooler in the mid-70s.

Let’s get to it! Starting off the morning we see a few showers in southern Kentucky. The rain today will move from south to north and will be scattered. A few rumbles of thunder may try to sneak in later on. Temps start off in the 60s and rise to the mid-70s. Things stay mostly cloudy. A better shot of rain comes on your Sunday. As a cold front approaches temps will rise back again into the upper 70s with a better shot of showers and storms into the day. Some could even be a bit gusty. The rain should clear out with our cold front on Monday morning. Following the front, much cooler air filters in with less humidity. Next week features many dry and sunny days with temperatures slowly creeping up back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

I hope you all have a great day and stay dry!

