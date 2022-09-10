Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court.

Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.

Now, women in central Kentucky are running in solidarity with Fletcher, and showing their support for her by finishing her run.

“I’m a woman, I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I’m a teacher, and she was all of those things too. And she was a runner, and so am I,” run organizer Jordan Parker said.

After hearing that Fletcher’s body was recovered after being abducted during her run, she says it was like a punch in the gut.

“To feel like this is something that could happen to me while I’m doing something I love, was really hard,” Parker said.

Although Fletcher was never able to finish her 8.2 mile run, the women in Richmond took the time out of their afternoon to do a two-mile run in honor of her.

Parker’s daughter joined her on the run, along with neighbors and the Eastern Kentucky University all-girls cheer team.

“This is a really great purpose, to show that we’re all standing together and we should be able to go and workout, go for runs, go to the store without feeling like, you know, we have to be looking over our shoulder constantly. It’s just, it’s a part of being human, we should be able to do these things,” Parker said.

For many people, going for a run is a way to release stress or have fun.

“We’re just trying to keep her in our memories, and our thoughts, and her family in our prayers as we do this today,” Parker said.

The run for Fletcher on Friday was meant to advocate for the safety of women and show other women in Kentucky that they’re always there for each other.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said...
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight

Latest News

For the first time since 2019, the Roots and Heritage Festival is putting its roots back down...
Roots and Heritage Festival returns to Lexington
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a...
UK department chair facing sexual abuse charges
File image
Georgetown police report deadly crash