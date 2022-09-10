Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking showers and storms.

The good news, sunshine and cooler temperatures will settle in, behind the front, for the start of the workweek. High pressure takes complete control of our weather next week. Expect a mostly sunny sky from Tuesday into next weekend.

Highs cool from around 70 on Monday to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.