Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
Tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking...
Tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking showers and storms.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking showers and storms.

The good news, sunshine and cooler temperatures will settle in, behind the front, for the start of the workweek. High pressure takes complete control of our weather next week. Expect a mostly sunny sky from Tuesday into next weekend.

Highs cool from around 70 on Monday to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
Lexington police have arrested Steven Smith in a deadly shooting Thursday night on Devonia Ave.
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting

Latest News

Good Saturday morning everyone! Today is looking a bit wet, but not an all-out washout. Temps...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A soggy weekend ahead
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend Forecast
Showers and storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Better rain chances fill the skies
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Preparing for a wetter weekend