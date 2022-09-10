Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire.

Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene.

According to officials, the fire started in a garage. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival. The garage was heavily involved, and eventually spread to the main body of the house. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire.

The residents were able to get out of the house with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.