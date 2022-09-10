WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4

Friday night highlights
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:

Dunbar at Frederick Douglass

Christian Academy (Lou.) at Lexington Christian

Bryan Station at Scott Co.

PRP at Lexington Catholic

Tates Creek at Woodford Co.

Game Time Highlights, Week 4 - Part 1 (9/9/2022)

Madison Southern at Lafayette

Montgomery Co. at George Rogers Clark

Madison Central at South Laurel

Franklin Co. at Ballard

Game Time Highlights, Week 4 - Part 2 (9/9/2022)

Pulaski Co. at Corbin

Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co.

Ludlow at Paris

Game Time Highlights, Week 4 - Part 3 (9/9/2022)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said...
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight

Latest News

Oryend Fisher commits to West Virginia
Great Crossing 3-star defensive end Oryend Fisher chooses West Virginia
UK's Jordan Wright is back after missing the Wildcats' season opener against Miami.
Jordan Wright back after one-game suspension
EKU’s Wells confident he’ll be back on the sidelines soon
Great Crossing's Oryend Fisher goes with WVU over UK, U of L
WATCH | Great Crossing's Oryend Fisher goes with WVU over UK, U of L