Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain continues to closeout the weekend

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cloudy day starting with temps starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. Eventually, rounds of showers and storms will make their way across the state, with a fall-like feel to follow.

Let’s get to it! As I mentioned, It is a cloudy day starting with temperatures starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we get a little more daytime heating in there we see temps rise to the upper 70s and some spots near 80. Likely after noon, the rain chances will increase. Not all of us will see rain, but a good chunk of us do. Some of the showers could throw in some rumbles of thunder and be gusty at times. This will start to taper off in the early morning hours on Monday along with our cold front. Temps Monday morning likely starts off in the low 60s and will rise only to the low 70s. Clouds are likely to start the day, but abundant sunshine will end the day. Dew points also stay dry in the 50s, which is very comfortable. This nicer feel will continue into the rest of the work week. This will usher in a way less active pattern. This will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures slowly climbing back to the 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!

