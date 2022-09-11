Family displaced after home catches fire

Crews battle structure fire
Crews battle structure fire(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. just before 7 p.m. for the report of a fire.

According to Major Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department, upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible, and the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire.  

All of the occupants had evacuated the home before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.  

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.  

The home did sustain significant damage and the occupants will be displaced.  

Fire Investigators have responded to the scene to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/10/2022)
Tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday, sparking...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Memorial Held for Rowan Co. Native Killed on 9/11
WATCH | Memorial Held for Rowan Co. Native Killed on 9/11