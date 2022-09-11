Family displaced after home catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Dr. just before 7 p.m. for the report of a fire.

According to Major Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department, upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible, and the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire.

All of the occupants had evacuated the home before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

The home did sustain significant damage and the occupants will be displaced.

Fire Investigators have responded to the scene to determine a cause.

