Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Cold Front Sparks Showers and Storms
A cold front will continue to spark showers and storms as it pushes across Central and Eastern...
A cold front will continue to spark showers and storms as it pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will continue to spark showers and storms as it pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

High pressure builds in, behind the front, which means we’ll enjoy a nice start to the workweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky as highs warm from around 70, on Monday, to the middle 80s, next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

