Kentucky moves into top 10 of latest AP poll

Wildcats just to No. 9 after defeating Florida 26-16
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Following a 26-16 win at Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats have moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in the poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend.

The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7. Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

