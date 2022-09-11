Kentucky moves into top 10 of latest AP poll

(AP) - Following a 26-16 win at Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats have moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in the poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend.

The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7. Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

