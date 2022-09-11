Large police presence shuts down part of North Broadway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday.

Several police units are on scene including a police helicopter flying in the area.

An armored vehicle was also seen arriving to the situation.

Police could be heard on a megaphone demanding someone come out of the nearby woods with their hands up.

WKYT is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.