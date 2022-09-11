Large police presence shuts down part of North Broadway in Lexington

Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday.

Several police units are on scene including a police helicopter flying in the area.

An armored vehicle was also seen arriving to the situation.

Police could be heard on a megaphone demanding someone come out of the nearby woods with their hands up.

WKYT is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a...
UK department chair facing sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Crews in Rockcastle County helped to extricate the victim from the car.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
fall leaves
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cloudy day starting with temps starting in the upper 60s...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain continues to closeout the weekend
In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings