Lexington police investigate multiple Saturday night shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, police responded to Short Street and Mill Street at about 10:45 PM for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male and a female victim with gunshot wounds. The male victim’s injuries are reportedly life-threatening. The female victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:45 AM at the 500 block of West 6th Street. Officers located a male victim with non-life-injuries.

At around 2:30 AM on Sunday morning, officers responded to the 2000 block of Richmond Road, where they found two male adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police are actively investigating each shooting. We will provide updates as they are made available.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

