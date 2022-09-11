Lexington police investigate multiple Saturday night shootings

In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, police responded to Short Street and Mill Street at about 10:45 PM for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male and a female victim with gunshot wounds. The male victim’s injuries are reportedly life-threatening. The female victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:45 AM at the 500 block of West 6th Street. Officers located a male victim with non-life-injuries.

At around 2:30 AM on Sunday morning, officers responded to the 2000 block of Richmond Road, where they found two male adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police are actively investigating each shooting. We will provide updates as they are made available.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
Kevin Real, the chair of the UK Department of Communication, is accused of sexually abusing a...
UK department chair facing sexual abuse charges
WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
No. 20 Kentucky handles Richardson, topples No. 12 Florida
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (9/10/2022)
Crews battle structure fire
Family displaced after home catches fire
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl