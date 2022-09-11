Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship.

The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center.

Food trucks competed for a $5,000 grand prize as well as other top honors in different categories.

There was also free music, an antique tractor show and plenty of fun activities for people to try out while they sampled the food.

This years winner was Boston’s Way out of Nicholasville.

