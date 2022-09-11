No. 20 Kentucky handles Richardson, topples No. 12 Florida

It’s the first time Kentucky has won back-to-back in the series in 45 years
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - No. 20 Kentucky intercepted Anthony Richardson twice, Keidron Smith returned one of those interception 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats toppled 12th-ranked Florida 26-16 in the Swamp. It’s the first time Kentucky has won back-to-back in the series in 45 years. Richardson was off all night, a stark contrast from last week’s three-touchdown, turnover-free performance against then-No. 7 Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT's crew saw dozens of cruisers in the area.
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Ties the mark for the second-longest overtime contest in Division I football history
EKU pulls off seven-overtime win at Bowling Green
wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
Oryend Fisher commits to West Virginia
Great Crossing 3-star defensive end Oryend Fisher chooses West Virginia
UK's Jordan Wright is back after missing the Wildcats' season opener against Miami.
Jordan Wright back after one-game suspension