Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying.

“Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.

When Richards-Woodall was 13, she tried to take her own life. She now devotes her life to helping others.

“I know what it feels like to be alone. I know what it feels like to think nobody cares. I don’t want other people to feel that way,” said Richards-Woodall.

She helps people like Gilbert Daniel and Sheryll High. Their daughter Jessalyn took her own life when she was 15.

“She was our life. We loved her. We just tried to keep her happy and that’s what them videos are all about,” said Jessalyn’s mother, Sheryll High.

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Richards-Woodall and Jessalyn’s parents hosted an event in Somerset to raise awareness and to remember Jessalyn.

“To me, we will always know that Jessalyn’s death wasn’t in vain. It meant something, it meant to help other people with their illnesses, mental illnesses and we’ll always have that memory in our heart,” said High.

Through stories like Jessalyn’s and her own, Richards-Woodall hopes to help as many people as she can realize that they’re important to this world.

“I want people to know that they’re worthy and they’re important and that someone loves them just for who they are,” said Richards-Woodall.

