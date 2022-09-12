Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name man who police say caused a major backup on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges.

Police say they tried to arrest House around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for outstanding warrants. When they made contact, they say officers saw he had a gun.

Officers say he ran off into a wooded area near North Broadway and the interstate. They shut down that area.

It took officers hours to negotiate with House. The roadway reopened just before 7 p.m.

House’s charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment of a police officer. He is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

