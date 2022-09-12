Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington

Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name man who police say caused a major backup on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges.

Police say they tried to arrest House around 2 p.m. Sunday near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for outstanding warrants. When they made contact, they say officers saw he had a gun.

Officers say he ran off into a wooded area near North Broadway and the interstate. They shut down that area.

It took officers hours to negotiate with House. The roadway reopened just before 7 p.m.

House’s charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment of a police officer. He is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges.
According to arrest citations, Guy House II is facing a long list of charges.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
One of the individuals, 46-year-old Sylvia Burbridge, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree...
Lexington woman charged with arson following domestic dispute

Latest News

Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday...
Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington
Starting Monday, the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available, by appointment only, for the...
UK offering new COVID-19 boosters to campus community
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims