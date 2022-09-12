Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Blast of Fall Air

Radar
Radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an awesome blast of fall air invading the Bluegrass state today as a cold front pushes to our east. This brings us some of the good stuff through the middle of the week before the numbers climb as we get closer to the weekend.

Today starts with a band of showers and storms working out of eastern Kentucky with rapid clearing coming in behind it. Humidity levels crash as winds gust up with temps mainly in the low 70s for most of the area.

A few wraparound clouds will also be noticed, especially into the north by evening. There’s also an outside chance for a stray shower getting south of the Ohio River.

Lows over the next few mornings reach the upper 40s to low 50s with very pleasant afternoon’s to follow.

This is a dry week with temps returning toward 80-85 by the end of the week into the weekend. The west will do it a little better than that for highs. Humidity levels are will low, so we’ve got that going for us.

What happens from here largely depends on what happens along the east coast. The models are developing a storm system along or just off the Mid-Atlantic states. Does this thing cut off and back the entire pattern up or does it just roll out to see allowing a trough to dig in?

Regardless, this is a warmer pattern setting up.

