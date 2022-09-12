Dane Key, Jordan Wright earn SEC Weekly Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday.

Kentucky now has had a weekly award winner in each of the first two weeks of the season, two of which have been freshmen.

Wright, a 6-5, 231-pound outside linebacker made good in his home state, putting on a defensive clinic in his first action of the season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was all over the field in making a massive impact on the game. His exploits included:

Made a game-changing interception while totaling six tackles, a quarterback sack, another tackle for loss, and caused a fumble.

With Kentucky trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, he made a spectacular one-handed interception and returned it to the Florida six-yard line, setting up a UK touchdown that swung the momentum in favor of the Wildcats.

From that point, UK limited Florida to no points, five first downs and 91 total yards in the second half; it was the first time UF had been shut out in the second half since 2017.

In the third quarter, stopped a possession with an eight-yard sack, forcing a punt.

Also credited with a five-yard tackle for loss and a caused fumble.

Key, a 6-3, 194-pound wide receiver from Lexington, Kentucky, showed his competitiveness, hauling in a leaping grab with a defender hanging all over him for a 55-yard touchdown, the longest play of his young collegiate career. Since freshmen became eligible in 1972, he is the first Wildcat freshman to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first two games.

Key finished with three receptions for 83 yards and a score in his first SEC game.

Kentucky hosts a reunion of sorts this Saturday afternoon as Youngstown State, UK coach Mark Stoops’ alma mater, arrives in Lexington. Game time is noon and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Visit UKFootballTix.com for great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1).

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.