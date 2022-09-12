EKU football named FCS National Team of the Week

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. – After a historic and thrilling 59-57 win in seven overtimes at Bowling Green on Saturday night, the EKU football team was named the FCS Team of the Week by Athlon Sports and Stats Perform.

The Colonels erased a 17-7 deficit with 24 consecutive points, then scored the game-tying touchdown by marching 75 yards on 14 plays as Parker McKinney hit Jayden Higgins for a three-yard touchdown pass on the final offensive snap of regulation. EKU then fought off the Falcons for six overtime periods before Braedon Sloan’s two-point reception in the seventh delivered EKU its first win over an FBS opponent since 2014.

EKU gained 442 yards on offense and converted 11 of its 17 third-down attempts. The Colonel’s defense turned away BGSU on half of its two-point attempts in overtime.

The Colonels play their first home contest of the season on Saturday as EKU hosts Charleston Southern. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at CG Bank at Roy Kidd Stadium.

