Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall-like stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the week will be filled with Fall-like air.

This is just about as nice of a stretch of weather that you will see around here. Most of our days will be spent in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. It should be really easy to enjoy the week ahead. An area of low pressure will be passing by to our north. It will help hold temps down to the cooler levels that we expect.

We will see another bump in temperatures for the end of the week and weekend. At that point, we will see those daytime highs reach the 80s again. Many of you will probably jump back above normal for a few days. September can really give you some heat or some typical fall days. By the weekend, we will see the highs run back to those warmer levels.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.