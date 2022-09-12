Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is a proud partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this year’s Dream Home giveaway.

The home being built in the Homeplace subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg is nearing completion. Lexington designer and owner of Dogwood Home Furnishings Tambra Woods has been tasked with staging the new construction to look like your dream home. Woods says partnering with St. Jude is a win for everyone.

The home at 4012 Buttermilk Road in Lexington is being built with purpose. Inside the 2,600 square foot home, every stud raised, nail hammered, and cabinet hung means St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be able to continue the lifesaving work it does day in and day out in the fight against childhood cancer.

“The reason we are involved with St. Jude is because of children,” said Woods.

Woods and her husband are proud partners with this year’s St. Jude home.

“I’ve probably decorated this home in my mind about 15 different ways,” said Woods.

Woods will be pulling pieces from her Winchester Road storefront. When it comes to putting a house together, design, decorating and furniture are in her blood.

“Dogwood Home Furnishings is kind of a love of mine, I love furniture, I grew up in a furniture family. Almost every piece of upholstery in here is made in North Carolina because I believe in supporting those artisans,” said Woods.

Woods says people can expect a modern twist to the design of the home. Dogwood also has another little something up its sleeves for the winner of the home.

“So we are going to be loading in a whole bunch of furniture, of course not everything, there is part of the prize, but the prizes will be tagged with big beautiful bows and so anybody who walks through and sees these bows will know this is staying with the home,” said Woods.

As the builders work to complete the home, Woods will be hard at work finding the perfect accents to make this home with a purpose even more special for the lucky winner.

“To do this as part of raising money for childhood cancer just fills my heart with joy and I will be there to cheer on the winner,” said Woods.

Tickets to enter the drawing for the 2022 Lexington Dream Home tickets are $100. For more information on St. Jude, the dream or how to buy tickets click here.

The home will be given away on October 13, 2022.

