Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the property damage and criminal mischief that followed UK football’s win over Florida on Saturday.

Officers responded to the State Street and Crescent Avenue area after large crowds began forming in the streets after the win. Investigators say a fire was started in the roadway, and a vehicle was overturned before officers arrived.

Detectives from the property crimes section are reviewing video footage and are working to identify the people involved, and criminal charges are expected.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

