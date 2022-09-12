Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The candidates for Lexington mayor are sounding off again about the recent violence in the city.

Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday morning, addressing the shootings.

Both were also at a mayoral forum Monday morning about tourism in the city, but they also addressed the big elephant in the room, nine people were shot in Lexington over the weekend.

The first one happened Saturday night near New Circle Road and Versailles Road. Police found three men with gunshot wounds. Another person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Reportedly, one of the four has life-threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, police responded to shots fired near Short Street and Mill Street. They found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man had life-threatening injuries.

Then, early Sunday morning, officers responded to West Sixth Street and found a man with gunshot wounds.

A few hours later they found two men with gunshot wounds on Richmond Road.

Councilman Kloiber says, if elected mayor, he plans to implement Group Violence Intervention. However, Mayor Gorton says her team has reached out to other cities that use GVI and feels it doesn’t work.

“We quite frankly have looked at the numbers in all those cities and there is no evidence with the data that GVI is working,” Gorton said. “They’ve all had increases in homicides.”

“We’ve been contacting cities too,” said Kloiber. “We’ve been listening and asking in-depth questions about what it is they discovered for their community. We’ve got nothing but glowing responses.”

Mayor Gorton says the city’s One Lexington program is showing results in reducing gun violence among youth.

Councilman Kloiber says he wants to implement a steering committee to vote on changes to public safety.

