One Lexington director discusses violent weekend, various causes of gun violence in the city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West New Circle Road, Short and Mill Streets, West Sixth Street and Joey Way. Nine more people shot - and two in critical condition - all within a span of six hours.

“We’ve never seen this level of gun violence in Lexington ever, so there’s no precedent,” said Devine Carama.

But Carama, director of One Lexington, says this is a problem which can’t be pinned entirely on one cause.

“It’s been a very unique year in Lexington,” Carama said. “You’ve had a mental health issue with a mother and her children. We’ve seen a guy that took his entire family out. We had a shooting at a frat party on UK’s campus...We had a shooting at the Legends stadium.”

While each of these scenarios are tragic, he says this is a problem the whole city is facing and one anyone can play a part in solving.

“When you start framing it like that, I think you pull more people into the solution instead of pointing fingers at who should be doing what, because it really is going to take all of us,” said Carama.

Carama added that while the city is doing its best, police officers can’t be everywhere.

“Our police department is down 90 to 100 officers,” Carama said. “Last night you have the Roots and Heritage Festival, you have Oktoberfest, you have a pretty big crowd over on State Street after the UK game.”

So he and dozens of others went to the Roots and Heritage Festival to provide a positive presence there. He hopes others will begin to take these sorts of steps to work together and create a safer Lexington.

“In this work, there’s ebbs and flows,” said Carama. “We just got to stay the course.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.