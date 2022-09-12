Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family.

“We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said.

Their shirts read “Never Forget.”

John Barnott said, “If you ask a majority of the guys and girls that do this job, we do it because we want to help people. That’s all we want to do is help.”

Kentuckians came to Kroger field to climb stadium stairs, in honor of those who didn’t come out of the twin towers that day.

They rang a bell, and announced who they were walking for. They all received a tag with the name of the person they are honoring.

Joseph Minogue was a New York Firefighter who was at the Twin Towers to help on 9/11.

He said he comes to events like this, to keep the memory of that day alive.

“The stair climb goes to help so many people...” Minogue said, “We need to remember what happened, not dwell on it. Remember it and pay that forward.”

Firefighters and first responders put on their gear to make the climb. Their equipment was heavy, but their hearts were even heavier.

Barnott said these heroes made it to the 70th floor before the first tower came down, but they want to finish the climb for them.

“It makes me feel good you know that we can continue carrying on the legacy of those men and women that gave all that day,” Barnott said.

He said it was amazing to see so many people turn out to the event.

