Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital.

Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.

Police were responding to this fight the same night they were called to four shootings across the city, where nine people were shot.

According to Tompkins’ arrest citation, three men pulled up to the hospital, with two wearing all black, and ski masks. One allegedly got out of the car, pulled out a gun and pointed it a security officer, and said they were “here to finish what we started.”

When the guard yelled “gun” the car drove off and parked. The citation said the two in the ski masks got out of the car, and initiated a brawl with family members of the victim who were outside.

Tompkins is now charged with wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Less than two weeks ago Tompkins was arrested for his alleged role in a shots fired call outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at Fayette Mall. Police said a car was hit by multiple bullets.

Tompkins was charged with five counts of wanton endangerment in that case.

We’re working to learn more, including which shooting the UK Hospital incident is related to.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.