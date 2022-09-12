Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person has died following an early morning crash in Floyd County.

The coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT the victim was a woman identified as Sok Snyder, 73.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Snyder was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to Chuck Hall, the Floyd County Deputy Coroner.

Officials say the crash involved two cars at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road on KY 80.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

