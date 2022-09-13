Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s another absolutely amazing weather day across the Commonwealth with cool temps and clear skies. This cool fall wind that’s been blowing since Monday has another day or two left in the tank before we turn the temps up just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Lows this morning may drop into the upper 40s across parts of central and eastern Kentucky, but skies have to be totally clear for that to happen. By the afternoon, temps climb into the 70-75 degree range for many in these same areas.

Humidity levels are low and that’s a trend that takes us through the rest of the week, even as temps do slowly climb. By Friday, most of us are 80-85 for highs and that looks to be a common range for our thermometers to hang out in over the weekend.

This comes with a dry pattern that looks to last into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.