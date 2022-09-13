City, state leaders react to recent gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a violent two weeks in Lexington, as police have responded to at least eleven shootings where 29 people in total were injured, including a Lexington police officer.

Four of those shootings happened Saturday night into Sunday morning. In total nine people were shot in those instances.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent in November’s election David Kloiber were asked Monday about the violence, but they aren’t the only ones we pressed on the issue.

Governor Andy Beshear said public safety is critical, and said his administration has been focused on retaining officers across the state.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell said in Lexington they’re down 115 officers. The governor said point blank, the violence has to stop.

Within a roughly two-week stretch of August 26 to September 11, there were at least 11 shootings, starting with shots fired outside Fayette Mall, and most recently four crime scenes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“We also need people to just stop it. We need people to speak up when they see violence. We need to ensure that we’re holding people accountable,” Beshear said.

Beshear said it harms communities in multiple ways.

“It tears at the fabric of who we are, and to have that many shootings over just a weekend, is entirely unacceptable,” Beshear said.

Other notable shootings include seven shot outside Legends Park on August 27. That night, nine were shot in three shootings. Ten were injured late last Wednesday after a shot was fired at a college party on University Avenue. Thursday night, an officer was shot, who is expected to be okay.

“We also need to ensure that we don’t lose our youth that often are involved in these shooting. We have more of them by younger people than we have seen at least at any time in my lifetime,” Beshear said.

Lexington police said there have been no arrests or charges filed in connection to any of Saturday night’s shootings.

