City, state leaders react to recent gun violence in Lexington

File
File(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a violent two weeks in Lexington, as police have responded to at least eleven shootings where 29 people in total were injured, including a Lexington police officer.

Four of those shootings happened Saturday night into Sunday morning. In total nine people were shot in those instances.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her opponent in November’s election David Kloiber were asked Monday about the violence, but they aren’t the only ones we pressed on the issue.

MORE >> Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington

Governor Andy Beshear said public safety is critical, and said his administration has been focused on retaining officers across the state.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell said in Lexington they’re down 115 officers. The governor said point blank, the violence has to stop.

Within a roughly two-week stretch of August 26 to September 11, there were at least 11 shootings, starting with shots fired outside Fayette Mall, and most recently four crime scenes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“We also need people to just stop it. We need people to speak up when they see violence. We need to ensure that we’re holding people accountable,” Beshear said.

Beshear said it harms communities in multiple ways.

“It tears at the fabric of who we are, and to have that many shootings over just a weekend, is entirely unacceptable,” Beshear said.

Other notable shootings include seven shot outside Legends Park on August 27. That night, nine were shot in three shootings. Ten were injured late last Wednesday after a shot was fired at a college party on University Avenue. Thursday night, an officer was shot, who is expected to be okay.

“We also need to ensure that we don’t lose our youth that often are involved in these shooting. We have more of them by younger people than we have seen at least at any time in my lifetime,” Beshear said.

Lexington police said there have been no arrests or charges filed in connection to any of Saturday night’s shootings.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington

Latest News

WKYT is a proud partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this year’s Dream Home...
Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH | Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH | Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
The Lexington Police Department is investigating the property damage and criminal mischief that...
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win
For more than 18 months now, the men and women at UK Chandler Hospital have faced COVID-19 head...
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington