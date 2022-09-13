Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen.

There are now 40 people confirmed dead.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

The death toll was previously 39.

Two Breathitt County women, Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff, are still missing after being swept away by floodwaters.

The governor also announced on Tuesday that Knott and Letcher counties are the first to submit requests for and receive financial assistance from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) Fund.

