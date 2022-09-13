EKY students from flood-damaged schools cram into another school amid repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in the City of Buckhorn have been back in the classroom for a week now.

The area was one of the hardest hit by the July flooding. The floodwaters devastated a number of schools.

Students are now in one school, while repairs are being made. The more than 300 Buckhorn School students are now at AB Combs, some 27 miles away.

Renovating Buckhorn School that was breached by floodwater and debris will likely take “about a year” according to Perry Schools chief. More at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Jwkd9WhTk6 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 13, 2022

Superintendent Jeffrey Jett tells us renovating Buckhorn School will take about a year.

Water from Squabble Creek rushed into the school carrying lots of debris and mud with it. However, Jett says the damage was such that it can be repaired.

They believe the process will take almost a year because of the issues with the supply chain such as electrical and other equipment.

Jett says there have not been a lot of transportation issues, as far as transporting students to the school in Hazard, because about 40 percent of their students live closer to that school anyway.

Another school heavily damaged in Perry County was Robinson Elementary. Students are also temporarily attending AB Combs School until Robinson can be repaired and cleaned.

