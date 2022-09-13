Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered.

According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time.

The pilot said he tried to keep up with one of the boats so they could get a picture of it, and the helicopter hit the water.

It sank to about 115 feet and was never recovered. The pilot and photographer escaped.

Now, after 20 years, crews we spoke with said they’re working to remove the wreckage.

We’re still working to learn what prompted the effort.

