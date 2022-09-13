Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel holds steady

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Fall-like stretch will continue for the rest of the week.

The sunshine and mild temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will hover around the 70s for a few more days. We should be sitting in the low 80s but we won’t see that until the end of the week. These numbers will feature some relatively low humidity.

Our Fall-like temperature stretch will back off some on Friday and through the weekend. You will most likely see highs reach the mid-80s at that time. Humidity will likely creep up, just slightly, for the weekend. Do not expect anything significant with that push.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

Latest News

We'll keep the Fall feel going for a few more days.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Blast of Fall Air
Much drier and more comfortable
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall-like weather for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall-like stretch