Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel holds steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Fall-like stretch will continue for the rest of the week.

The sunshine and mild temperatures will be with us for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will hover around the 70s for a few more days. We should be sitting in the low 80s but we won’t see that until the end of the week. These numbers will feature some relatively low humidity.

Our Fall-like temperature stretch will back off some on Friday and through the weekend. You will most likely see highs reach the mid-80s at that time. Humidity will likely creep up, just slightly, for the weekend. Do not expect anything significant with that push.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.