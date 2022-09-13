KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County.

The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville.

KSP says they want to talk with 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond. They say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

