KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building

Logan S. Reed
Logan S. Reed(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County.

The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville.

KSP says they want to talk with 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond. They say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington
Ronnie Pack, 21, faces three counts of murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

Latest News

The University of Kentucky is launching a new program to help students become healthier,...
UK launching one-of-a-kind program to help students become healthy, wealthy & wise
Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win
Students are now in one school, while repairs are being made. The more than 300 Buckhorn School...
EKY students from flood-damaged schools cram into another school amid repairs