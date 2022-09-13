Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds

By WKYT News Staff and India Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges.

Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds.

Jail records show Smith was arrested Friday.

The Richmond Register reports a five-month-old was initially taken to the hospital because the child was not responsive, and possibly having a seizure. Police investigated everyone who had been taking care of the child.

According to the Richmond Register, Smith’s arrest citation claims she first lied about what happened, but eventually admitted to dropping the child. They say the child was unresponsive for nearly three minutes.

The Richmond Register reports that Smith told police the reason she didn’t get help or tell anyone about what happened was that she didn’t want to disappoint her coworkers.

Smith is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Her charges include first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years of age or under.

