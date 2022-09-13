Plan for proposed new school in Fayette Co. takes next step forward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The plan for a proposed new school in Fayette County has taken another step forward.

Construction could start soon for the school on Polo Club Boulevard. It’s a project that’s been in the works for almost a decade.

“The first step of course is acquiring land. That is not an easy process here in Lexington. It took several years just to find a location,” said Myron Thompson, chief operating officer with FCPS.

It’s hit many road blocks since then. The idea for the Polo Club Middle School was originally developed in 2013. The new building is set to be built in the Hamburg area. But even after finding land, the entire project was put on hold indefinitely last November.

“We were all kind of shocked at the market last year, and so we were going to take a step back and figure out next steps. The board wanted us to bring this forward for consideration and take a pulse,” Thompson said.

Thompson explained due to high construction costs, the project would cost nearly $23 million more than initially planned, so it was tabled for a year. Now, the board will vote at the next meeting whether to accept the construction bid from Rising Sun Development at almost $70 million, and finally move forward with the project—or not.

“The design has already been approved and it’s going to be a modern, 21st century forward school. Really responsive to a lot of the items in the strategic plan. To really help our students learn not just what’s in the academics but really begin to explore their talents,” FCPS spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said.

If the construction bid is approved, students could be in the new school in 2025.

The school board will vote whether to accept the bid at their next meeting on September 26.

