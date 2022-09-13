Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash

Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash
Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For students at Floyd Central High School, lunch has been a time many look forward to.

“She definitely made the lunch room a happier place,” Karli Rose, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said.

Whether it’s singing “Happy Birthday” in her native language of Korean, or welcoming students and staff with a big “good morning” to start the day-- Sok Su Snyder, who worked as a cafeteria employee for 31 years, made it a goal each day to make everyone around her feel loved and appreciated.

“Sue didn’t come to work every day, she came to where she loved to be. She loved her kids. She loved being here with us because we were her family,” Principal Greta Thornsberry said.

A family torn apart unexpectedly after Snyder was involved in a deadly crash while on her way to school Monday morning.

It happened at the entrance to Henry’s Branch Road in the Martin community.

Troopers say she was trying to turn onto state Route 80 when her car crossed the east bound lane and hit a car driving the opposite direction.

“She’s gonna leave a hole in the school and a hole in our community that can’t be filled,” Dale Pack, Chief Nutrition Officer for Floyd County Schools, said.

Although Snyder’s death is a missing piece that leaves a significant void, her positive energy and love for her students and staff will carry on forever.

For previous coverage:

Woman killed in Floyd County crash more than 3-decade veteran of school system

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday evening.
Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide
Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a...
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Logan S. Reed
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Suspect in violent Ky. home invasion arrested after months on the lam

Latest News

MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for...
WATCH | Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting
Sunny skies and nice weather
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
We'll see highs get back to the mid-80s by this weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little
As gun violence continues to run rampant across Lexington, city leaders are speaking out, as...
Lexington faith leaders weigh in on recent gun violence