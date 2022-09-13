Suspect in violent Ky. home invasion arrested after months on the lam
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The man who police say was responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested.
Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February.
Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.
KSP announced Lamb’s arrest Tuesday in a news release. He was found in Rockcastle County. Troopers found him in the woods behind a home off US 25 in Mount Vernon, out past the Rockcastle River Trading Post.
He faces several charges, including robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary and assault.
Lamb was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
