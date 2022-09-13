Walt Wells to return to EKU sideline against Charleston Southern

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After suffering a cardiac event just before the season began, Walt Wells announced he will return to his head coaching role on Saturday, September 17, against Charleston Southern.

“I feel like I’m ready to go,” said Wells in a Tuesday news conference.

The Colonels are 1-1 after a seven-overtime triumph over Bowling Green. Charleston Southern will be the first home game of the 2022 season, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

