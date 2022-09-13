WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
In total, 9 people were shot in Lexington between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
MGN
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
Lexington Police have blocked off the roadway.
Arrest citation identifies man who police say caused major traffic backup in Lexington

Latest News

FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis is seen at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Tuesday after R. Kelly’s lead attorney makes her...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly ‘degraded’ girl for his ‘sick pleasure’
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US