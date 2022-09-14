Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Temps Slowly Climb

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather over the past few days has been nothing short of amazing and this nice run is just getting started. Our fall feel will soon trend back toward a seasonable brand of summertime highs by the weekend.

Highs today are in the mid and upper 70s across the eastern half of the state with upper 70s and low 80s in the west. Humidity levels are low and skies are mainly sunny.

Temps hit the 80-85 degree range for many for the rest of the week into the weekend. The west will do it a little warmer, but humidity levels continue to be pleasant. Dry skies continue during this time and this trend continues into the first half of next week, at least. There is the small chance for a shower or storm to impact the region by Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, we keep the warmer temps going through next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.